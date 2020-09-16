Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 6, on multiple occasions, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl at his homes in San Antonio and Selma, according to police.

Michael Francisco Martinez has been charged with continuous sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, online jail records show.

An affidavit states a child made an outcry to a parent, who then reported the assaults to the Selma Police Department in June.

The girl told police the abuse occurred on multiple occasions when Martinez lived in San Antonio, the affidavit states. Martinez moved to Selma in March, the affidavit states.

Investigators said the last assault occurred at his home in Selma in June.

The affidavit states Martinez had a conviction of similar nature in California and was required to register as a sex offender in Texas. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, that offense was lewd and lascivious acts involving children under 14 years old.