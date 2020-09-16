Medical Examiner identifies woman killed in rollover crash in far East Bexar County

EAST BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a rollover crash in far East Bexar County early Tuesday morning.

Adriana Moore, 31, was killed in a crash that occurred just after midnight on southbound FM 1518, not far from Loop 1604.

According to deputies, Moore was traveling at a high-rate of speed when she lost control of her truck and rolled it several times.

Deputies said the truck took out some poles and rolled for roughly 75 yards before finally coming to a stop. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

A witness driving behind the truck told deputies that they were coming from a party in the area and saw the crash happen. It is unclear if alcohol played a factor.