University Health System, Northside ISD team up to offer mobile immunization clinics

SAN ANTONIO – University Health System and Northside Independent School District are offering a convenient way for parents to stay up-to-date with their child’s immunizations by offering a mobile clinic during the month of September.

The UHS mobile clinic will be at the following Northside ISD locations on the dates/times listed below:

Sept. 16 & 17: Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 N. Loop 1604 W., from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 22: Colonies North Elementary School, 9915 Northampton Dr., from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 23: Rayburn Middle School, 1400 Cedarhurst Dr., from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 24: Boone Elementary School, 6614 Spring Time Dr., from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 29: Cole Elementary School, 13185 Tillman Ridge, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 30: Jefferson Middle School, 10900 Shaenfield, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Please call 210-358-7020 or click here to make an appointment or for more information.

In order to respect social distancing guidelines, all appointments must be scheduled in advance.

Registration forms can also be completed in advance using the website.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s insurance cards, ID cards and immunization records to the appointments.

Texas law requires all public school children have current immunizations in order to attend class. Northside ISD encourages parents to have their children immunized prior to the first day of school.

Immunization Requirements for 2020-2021

DTP/DTaP/DT/TD/Tdap Five doses are required for entry of kindergarten students unless the fourth dose was received on or after the 4th birthday. Doses are also required for students entering pre-kindergarten – school nurse will evaluate.

Students age 7, starting their vaccine, are required to have three doses. One booster dose of a Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis-containing vaccine is required for entry into 7th grade if at least 5 years have passed since the last dose of a Tetanus-containing vaccine. Grades 8-12 require a booster dose of Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis-containing vaccine every 10 years.

Polio: Four doses of Polio vaccine are required for students in grades K-12 unless the third dose was received after the 4th birthday. Doses are also required for students entering pre-kindergarten – school nurse will evaluate. It can be any combination of OPV or IPV. Not required of 18-year old students.

Measles/Mumps/Rubella: Two doses are required. The first dose shall be administered on or after the 1st birthday. The second dose to be administered by age 5 or entry into kindergarten. One dose is required for pre-kindergarten.

HIB: Three doses of Haemophilus Influenza type B vaccine and a booster if given before the child is 15 months or one dose of vaccine if given after 15 months. HIB vaccine is given through 4 years of age and is required for students in pre-kindergarten.

Hepatitis Type A: Two doses of Hepatitis A are required for students in grades PK, K, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11. The second dose of Hepatitis A is administered six months after the administration of the first dose.

Type B: Three doses of Hepatitis B are required for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Varicella (Chicken Pox): Two doses of Varicella vaccine received on or after the 1st birthday are required for students in grades K through 12. If the student has had Varicella (Chicken Pox) illness, please request a form from the school nurse to validate illness. One dose is required for students entering pre-kindergarten.

Pneumococcal (PCV7): PCV7 is mandated for all students 3 through 4 years of age. The school nurse will evaluate the number of doses needed or if the student is complete to enter pre-kindergarten.

Menactra (Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine): This vaccine protects students 11 years of age and older from Meningitis. One dose is required for students in grades 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

For information on immunization exemptions, visit the Department of State Health Services website.

