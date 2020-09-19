AMBER ALERT: Police search for abducted 1-month-old child last seen in Wells, Texas

WELLS, Texas – The Wells Police Department is searching for an abducted 1-month-old child who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say they’re looking for Armaidre Antwan Maquie Argumon.

Armaidre is 22 inches tall, weighs 9 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a diaper at 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells, Texas.

Update: We have the truck and we are questioning the last known person to be with the child. We have not located the... Posted by Wells Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

Officials are also looking for a green Ford Ranger in connection with the abduction.

Wells is more than 280 miles away from San Antonio.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wells police at 903-683-2271.