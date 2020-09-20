Larger than life sculptures debut at San Antonio Botanical Garden

SAN ANTONIO – You probably remember making paper planes, boats or even birds as a child with a small piece of paper. Did you ever think about what it takes to make them into life-sized sculptures?

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is inviting visitors to reminisce and explore visual art form through their newest exhibit OrigamiintheGarden².

Origami is the Japanese art of creating decorative art figures from a single piece of paper using intricate folds.

OrigamiintheGarden² features larger than life sculptures at the San Antonio Botanical Garden (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

At the garden, the sculptures are a bit more sturdy, Eliana Rodriguez, marketing director of the San Antonio Botanical Garden said.

“Visitors can expect to see over 20 different sculptures made out of aluminum, steel and bronze medals,” Rodríguez said. “These larger than life sculptures were also created from one single piece of paper from the artist and collaborated with different origami art artists as well.”

The sculptures were created by artists Jennifer and Kevin Box. Rodriguez said visitors will also get a lesson about the Japanese paper-art form’s connection to nature.

“They’ll be able to discover over 12 different types of plants that make paper,” Rodríguez said. “Some of the plants that they’ll be able to discover that make paper, that we call paper-making plants, are mulberry and papyrus.”

The San Antonio Botanical Garden also highlights the Japanese paper-art form’s connection to nature through its paper-making plants. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In case you missed opening weekend, there’s still a chance to participate in origami-inspired events at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

“Starting Thursday, (September 24) is Origami Nights!, so you’ll be able to enjoy (the sculptures) in the evening from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. and there will be some hands-on origami activities,” Rodríguez said. “Also, (there will be) some guided tours, Japanese-inspired cocktails and beer.”

OrigamiintheGarden² will be on display at the San Antonio Botanical Garden until May 2021.

For more information on Origami Nights!, click here.

To purchase tickets, click here.