DPS driver license offices to offer Saturday appointments

AUSTIN, Texas – If you need to get your driver license renewed or replaced but don’t have the time during the week, the Texas Department of Public Safety will begin offering Saturday appointments.

Many driver license offices will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning Oct. 3, and continue each Saturday through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The appointments are only for customers who need to renew or replace their Texas driver license or ID card only.

The announcement comes as the department continues its work to help alleviate the backlog caused by COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 people statewide had their driver license or ID cards expire while drivers license offices were closed due to the pandemic.

To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.

Please note, the extension for the expiration dates that was granted in response to COVID-19 remains in effect.