DPS driver license offices to offer Saturday appointments

AUSTIN, Texas – If you need to get your driver license renewed or replaced but don’t have the time during the week, the Texas Department of Public Safety will begin offering Saturday appointments.
Many driver license offices will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, beginning Oct. 3, and continue each Saturday through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The appointments are only for customers who need to renew or replace their Texas driver license or ID card only.
The announcement comes as the department continues its work to help alleviate the backlog caused by COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 people statewide had their driver license or ID cards expire while drivers license offices were closed due to the pandemic.
To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler.
Please note, the extension for the expiration dates that was granted in response to COVID-19 remains in effect.
The extension means if your Texas ID, driver license, commercial driver license or election identification certificate expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period covered by the State of Disaster Declaration related to COVID-19 and will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues a public notice that the extension period for the disaster declaration has been lifted. At this time, this 60-day notice has not been issued, and Texans still have time to conduct their renewal transactions.