Feeling under the weather? Experts say these home remedies may help you feel better

Feeling under the weather is never fun, and sometimes it can take weeks to feel better.

But as cold and flu season approaches quickly, experts with Healthline say there are a few home remedies that may help you feel back to normal.

If you have a sore throat, experts say ginger, honey and gargling salt water can help. Putting a few slices of raw ginger root in boiling water may help soothe a cough or sore throat. Research also suggests ginger can help if you feel nauseous. As for honey, drinking it with tea and a lemon can help soothe a sore throat. It also can suppress a bad cough and reduce cold symptoms.

If you want to strengthen your immune system, try taking Vitamin C and probiotic supplements. Limes, oranges, lemons and vegetables are a great source of Vitamin C. Probiotics are good bacteria that’s naturally found in your body. It helps to keep your gut and immune system healthy. Both Vitamin C and probiotics can also help with upper respiratory infections.

For congestion, try a humidifier. The flu is said to spread faster in dry environments, so more humidity in your home may reduce your exposure to flu-like viruses.