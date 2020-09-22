Deputy registrars push to register new voters as deadline approaches

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: the video above was created specifically for the KSAT-TV streaming app. Download it today on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon fire stick, Samsung smart TV and smartphone for more exclusive content, extended interviews and bonus footage.

As the October 5 voter registration deadline approaches for the 2020 election, there are increasing efforts to recruit first-time voters all across San Antonio.

From drive-thrus to pop up events outside of local restaurants and coffee shops, deputy registrars are working to make the registration easier, faster and more accessible.

KSAT-TV talked with three people who have been dedicating their weekends and spare time to putting on these events. They talk about what inspired them to get involved, the importance of voting and how the challenges of navigating during a pandemic. Watch the interview in the video player above.