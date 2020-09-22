San Antonio police search for man who was last seen on Northeast Side; CLEAR Alert issued

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who disappeared and was last seen on the city’s Northeast Side, prompting a CLEAR Alert to be issued.

Anthony Eugene Smith, 28, was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday in the 12300 block of Starcrest Drive. Police said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own safety.

Smith is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in a black, 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with Texas license plate DHX7084.

If you have any information regarding Smith, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

