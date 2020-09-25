Man, 25, charged after shooting older sister multiple times, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man who shot his sister multiple times, sending her to the hospital and directly into surgery, has been arrested, according to law enforcement officials.

Fabian Arredondo, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online records with the Bexar County Jail.

He is accused of shooting his 30-year-old sister on Sept. 16 at her home in the 1300 block of Mission Grande on the South Side.

The victim was able to call 911 herself and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, police said at the time.

According to Arredondo’s arrest affidavit, the victim was able to provide her brother’s first name to paramedics as they treated her.

The affidavit did not detail what led to the shooting.

Arredondo’s bond was set at $90,000.