Man shoots sister multiple times; victim headed to surgery, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot his sister in her home multiple times, sending her to the hospital and directly into surgery, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Mission Grande on the South Side.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was able to call 911 herself and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say following the shooting, the suspect, a male in his 20s, left the scene and changed shirts.

The victim was responsive and talking to first responders at the scene, police say.

Police said they know who the suspect is and are now searching for him in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update you as more details become available.