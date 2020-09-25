San Antonio apparel company takes to Facebook to rebut founder’s allegations

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based Grunt Style LLC responded Wednesday on its Facebook page to founder Daniel Alarik’s claims he was ousted from the company without health insurance, which was reported by the Business Journal Tuesday.

“What started off as a private matter has entered into the public arena, and you deserve some answers. This is a very sensitive matter for all parties involved, so our apologies for not responding as we put the facts together,” the Facebook post said.

The patriotic-themed apparel company laid out a timeline beginning in June 2019, saying that it “was in a financial crisis that began years prior and a transaction occurred allowing the company to continue to operate.”

According to the company’s post, Alarik stepped down as CEO but remained a lead executive, becoming board chairman with a voice in the company’s overall direction.

From then until January, Grunt Style said that Alarik was involved in finding a new CEO, who was hired in February 2020, as reported by the Business Journal.

The company said Alarik was “actively pursuing projects unrelated to Grunt Style” and that he began to “create a hostile environment for [the company’s] team members,” which led to his termination effective on Aug. 31. That same day, Grunt Style said, Alarik sent a 59-page “manifesto” to the company undermining the company’s leaders.

In a GoFundMe page posted on Sept. 21, Alarik went public with his split from the company while asking for financial assistance with his family’s health care.

Grunt Style said that on Sept. 2, it offered Alarik and his family health care benefits for “an indefinite period.”

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.