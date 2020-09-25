SAPD: Teens steal car on city’s South Side, then wreck and run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say two teens who may not have been old enough to drive caused a wreck on the city’s South Side Friday morning that has left two adults paying for the damage.

Police said the boys, who appeared to be around 12 or 13 years old, first stole a car from a driver at a gas station near Interstate 37 and Fair Avenue.

“Some guys just came up from behind me when I was putting air and they just pushed me,” said the victim who did not want to reveal her identity.

The woman said she was carrying out her normal morning routine, stopping off at the convenience store around 6 a.m. to buy coffee and gas.

However, as she got out of the car to use the air pump, everything changed.

She said the two teens took her by surprise and took off with the car.

“They were following me in the store and I didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “I told that (clerk) I just had a weird feeling.”

Police tracked down the stolen car after the teen driver crashed at Southcross and Tupper. The teens got away. (KSAT 12 News)

Within minutes, police found out where those teens headed next.

They received a report of a wreck at E. Southcross and Tupper Avenue.

“I saw them going and by that time it was already too late,” said Ruben Salazar, who was heading down E. Southcross on his way to work.

He said the teens in the stolen car ran a stop sign and clipped the back end of his pickup.

“And I spun and I ended up, like, two houses down,” he said.

Salazar wasn’t hurt, and it appears the teens weren’t either.

Police said they got out of the car, which landed on a sidewalk, and ran away.

They said witnesses told them the boys appeared to be about 12 or 13 years old, and at least one had a gun.

“They ruined everybody’s morning. It’s not even a day yet, it’s a morning,” said the stolen car victim. “My life’s more important than a car 'cause they had a gun and everything.”

Still, that woman said this amounts to a big headache for her.

She now has to pay for the damage to the car which was a rental.