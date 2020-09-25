Two spotted hyenas join San Antonio Zoo’s wild family

SAN ANTONIO – Two spotted hyenas have officially made their debut at the San Antonio Zoo.

Zoo officials announced the hyenas' arrival on Friday. One of the hyenas is seven-years-old and the other hyena will turn four-years-old in October.

However, both of their genders are currently unknown as “hyenas do not have external anatomy to help differentiate between male and female,” according to SA Zoo officials.

If you visit the zoo, you can see at least one of the hyenas in their new habitat in The Grottos.

Zoo officials said they aren’t sure if the hyenas will be out in the yard together as of yet, as it depends on how they get acclimated.

“Securing a future for wildlife and the places they live doesn’t always simply apply to their home range,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo, in a statement. “We are currently acclimating the hyenas to each other and their new habitat, and we look forward to once again educating our visitors about this species, a species that is largely misunderstood.”

This isn’t the first time hyenas have been housed in San Antonio. The zoo has cared for hyenas through 2014, and zoo officials said they are still equipped to do so.

Hyenas have a life expectancy of 21 years in human care.

