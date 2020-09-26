Von Ormy police reservist making good recovery progress after being hit by suspected drunk driver, chief says

VON ORMY, Texas – Officer Veronica Lozano, a Von Ormy police reservist, remains in the hospital but is making good progress on her recovery after being hit by a suspect drunk driver while on duty, Police Chief Robert Flores said.

On Sept. 18, Lozano helped get a stalled 18-wheeler out of the road near I-35 and South Loop 1604 when the suspected drunk driver hit her patrol car as she was exiting.

“She doesn’t remember anything other than trying to get out of the car. And the next thing she knows, she was in the hospital,” Flores said.

Lozano suffered several broken ribs, back and head trauma. Flores said she’s walking with help, but she’s still in a lot of pain.

Lozano’s full-time job is doing traffic control for road crews.

“That’s one of the most dangerous jobs out there,” Flores said. “People go through the barricades, and sometimes officers injured or killed.”

Mark A. Seemann, 45, was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony of intoxication assault on a police officer. He has no prior arrests in Bexar County related to DUI.

Flores says Seemann had been out drinking celebrating his birthday when the crash occurred.

“Don’t drink and drive. Take an Uber. Don’t take a chance. You’re going to ruin somebody’s life and your own,” Flores said. “The driver came out of the vehicle, and when the deputies got there, he started fighting with them. He didn’t want to get arrested.”

Flores says Lozano is in good spirits, eager to make a quick recovery and return to work. Fellow officers are planning a plate sale to raise funds for her on Oct. 10.

“She’s an excellent officer and when we have a function going and always volunteering for it. She’s very good, a good officer,” Flores said.

The department has 22 reservists and 4 full-time officers on the force.