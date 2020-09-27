Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for Brazoria County after deadly amoeba found in water supply

LAKE JACKSON, Texas. – A disaster declaration was issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday for Brazoria County after Naeglera Fowleri, a deadly amoeba, was found in the city of Lake Jackson’s water supply, according to the governor’s office.

“The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this amoeba,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community.”

A boil water notice has been issued for Lake Jackson as authorities try to get the water system back to normal.

