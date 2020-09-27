Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman in Harris County

SPRING, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman.

Joann Johnson Jones was last seen at 5 a.m., Sunday, in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring, Texas. She was driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with a Texas plate that reads, “MXH8830.”

Authorities say she has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and her disappearance could pose a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Jones is described as being 5′6″ with white hair, brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a nightgown.

If you have any information regarding Jones' whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.