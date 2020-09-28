Fire damages Burger King restaurant on east side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A grease fire damaged the roof of a Burger King restaurant Monday morning on the city’s East Side.

When firefighters arrived at the restaurant around 9:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South W.W. White Road, they found a faulty piece of equipment in the kitchen ignited the flames.

“We do believe it was probably a kitchen fire grease maybe got up into some of the vents,” said Woody Woodward, a spokesman with the San Antonio Fire Department. “A grease fire like that can spread through the vents and can be hard to chase down.”

Woodward said employees and two customers who were inside the restaurant got out safely.

One of the employees told KSAT 12 News they didn’t know the building was on fire until a customer ran inside to tell them to get out.

Firefighters put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available and it’s not known when the restaurant will reopen.

