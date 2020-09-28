Woman sleeping stabbed by her adult son after argument over car keys, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital and her adult son is in custody after he stabbed her during an argument early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Moss Spring Drive, not far from Palo Alto Road and Loop 410 on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the son had been arguing with his mom over wanting the car keys when she decided to go to bed. That’s when, police said, she was stabbed by her son in the backside while she slept.

Police said the son, a man in his 20s, was detained and is charged with aggravated assault. His name was not released.

The woman was taken to an area hospital by EMS. Her condition is not currently known.