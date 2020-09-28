H-E-B temporarily offers free curbside, delivery service at select stores

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is temporarily offering free curbside pickup and free delivery for groceries.

The Texas grocery chain is waiving fees for pickup and delivery through Oct. 6 at participating stores.

“H-E-B is always exploring ways to help our customers get the products they need at the low prices they expect and the method they want to shop,” said H-E-B spokesperson Dya Campos. “This promotion applies to all curbside and delivery orders scheduled for pick up or deliver by Oct 6.”

All stores with curbside and delivery options are participating in the promotion. Customers can learn more at HEB.com.

