San Antonio woman makes tamale in 40 seconds with genius hack
You’ll never make tamales the same way again
SAN ANTONIO – One woman’s tamale hack is so good it went viral within days of the original post in Dec. 2017 and has now amassed more than 29 million views.
You can make a tamale in less than one minute using her method.
The method isn’t exactly traditional but the result is the same.
Posted by Christina Fuentes Rosendahl on Tuesday, January 2, 2018
