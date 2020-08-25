These San Antonio companies made Forbes list of Texas’ best employers

SAN ANTONIO – Forbes has released its findings for best employers in each state for 2020 and several San Antonio companies are among the top in Texas.

H-E-B is king and comes in at No. 1, according to the data. The company headquarters in San Antonio and employs more than 100,000 Texans at more than 350 stores throughout the state.

USAA ranks No. 11 here in Texas and it’s the only San Antonio-based company to rank in several states. USAA was named as the top employer in the state of Arizona and was ranked at 56 in Florida.

Zachry Group, a construction company based in San Antonio was No. 38 on the Forbes list.

Frost Bank, also based in San Antonio, came in at No. 44. And two San Antonio school districts rounded out the top 50 with Northside and North East Independent School Districts coming in at No. 47 and No. 50 respectively.

Many companies that have branches or stores in San Antonio also made the list, but they aren’t based out of the Alamo City.

Costco Wholesale, Trader Joe’s and Starbucks, all of which have multiple locations in San Antonio, were ranked high up on the list of best employers in Texas.

IKEA, which opened in San Antonio in Feb. 2019, is also on the list at No. 21.

Surveys and responses used to determine the best places to work were collected from Oct. 2019 to May 2020.

Forbes states that “responses regarding the same employers were compared throughout the process, so as to account for any statistically significant variations in the results collected before and after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.”

As reported in the Express-News, H-E-B and Zachry are both fighting federal lawsuits over their 401K plans.

“The ranking features some companies whose appearance on the list, in light of recent events, might come as a surprise, but they are a reflection of the feeling of their own workforces at the time they were surveyed,” according to Forbes.

For the full list of best employers in Texas, click here.