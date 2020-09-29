70ºF

KSAT Kids: Today in History, Sept. 29

John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice

By The Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait to include the new Associate Justice, top row, far right, at the Supreme Court building in Washington. Seated from left: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Standing behind from left: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. Its the time of the year when Supreme Court justices can get testy, but they might have to find a new way to show it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 29, the 273rd day of 2020. There are 93 days left in the year.

On Sept. 29, 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.

  • In 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
  • In 1918, Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
  • In 1938, British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
  • In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
  • In 1962, Canada joined the space age as it launched the Alouette 1 satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The musical “My Fair Lady” closed on Broadway after 2,717 performances.

Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 85. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 72. Actor Luke Goss is 52. Actor Erika Eleniak is 51. Country singer Brad Cotter (TV: “Nashville Star”) is 50. Actor Emily Lloyd is 50. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 50. Actor Rachel Cronin is 49. Country musician Danick Dupelle (Emerson Drive) is 47. Actor Alexis Cruz is 46. Actor Zachary Levi is 40. Actor Chrissy Metz (TV: “This Is Us”) is 40. Actor Kelly McCreary (TV: “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 39. Country singer Katie McNeill (3 of Hearts) is 38. Rock musician Josh Farro is 33. NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is 32. Actor Doug Brochu is 30. Singer Phillip Phillips is 30. Pop singer Halsey is 26. Actor Clara Mamet is 26.

