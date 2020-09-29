Northside ISD parents must decide between in-person or virtual learning by Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District parents and guardians must notify the district through a survey by midnight on Wednesday whether their child will do in-person or virtual learning.

The second quarter of school begins on Oct. 19, and the district says it’s prepared for more students.

“We have extra masks for students, some washable, reusable, some throw-away. We have gloves. We have face shields and everything for teachers. Whatever is needed, we have it. And we can provide it to them,” said Sandra Bonnett, executive director of elementary administration at Northside ISD.

The district said more than 11,000 students are doing in-person learning. Some parents say they have mixed emotions about sending their children back to campus.

“Everybody has to do what’s right for their family,” said Brittany Glenn, a Northside ISD parent.

Glenn said her 8-year old son, who is in third grade, will continue to learn virtually.

“I’m high risk. I am not in a position to be around people who may have COVID symptoms, and so my job allows me to work from home, and it’s worked out really well for us that I’m able to be here to help him. But we’re just not ready,” Glenn said.

Jeff Webb has three kids at Northside ISD.

His daughter, who is in second grade, started in-person learning on Monday.

“I think the district’s done a great job of putting protocols in place to make parents feel safe of the environment they’re returning their kids to,” Webb said.

Northside ISD said 10 students were allowed per classroom during the first quarter of school, and going into the second nine weeks, it will be dependent on San Antonio’s health metrics.

