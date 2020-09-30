Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspects tied to 2017 slaying of a man

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is asking the public to help identify suspects tied to a West Side shooting.

Christopher Lozano, 31, was shot outside of a home in the 3500 block of El Paso Street on July 27, 2017.

Police say a gray four-door Nissan approached Lozano, and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots.

Lozano later died at an area hospital from a gunshot wound.

Police are seeking any information related to the person or group responsible for Lozano’s death.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about Lozano’s death, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

