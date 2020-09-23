74ºF

Police, Crime Stoppers seek info in slaying of 23-year-old woman

Kristol Holland was fatally shot Sept. 9 in 500 block of Ferris Ave.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Kristol Holland image.
Kristol Holland image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 23-year-old woman.

According to police, Kristol Holland was shot and killed Sept. 9 around midnight while standing outside a home in the 500 block of Ferris Avenue.

Police said the shooter or shooters drove by and multiple shots were fired. Holland was struck by gunfire and died at the scene. Although there were other individuals there when the shooting happened, none remained to provide information to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

