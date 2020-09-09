Police: Witnesses, victim ‘uncooperative’ after double shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio may have to rely on their own investigative skills to solve a double shooting on the city’s East side.

A 36-year-old woman was shot dead and another woman was critically wounded by gunfire early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Ferris Avenue shortly after midnight after getting a call about shots fired.

SAPD: Woman dead, another in critical condition after East Side shooting

A preliminary report says they found one woman dead at the scene. It says a second woman walked up to officers, telling them that she knew the victim.

The officers determined that she also had been shot in her upper body.

The 31-year-old woman was in critical condition when she was rushed to a hospital.

The report says neither she nor other people in the area were cooperating with police.

At the scene, officers said they saw several people walking away as they arrived, but they all denied seeing anything.

Police said they found shell casings from two different guns, then located a gun behind a nearby house.

They did not find the shooters.

As of late Wednesday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner had not released the name of the woman who was killed.