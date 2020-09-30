Reddit user calls out H-E-B for seemingly throwing shade on El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – H-E-B has unintentionally shaded El Paso in a new printing design on one of the company’s soda cans.

A Reddit user posted a photo on the social media platform on Sept. 20 with a photo of a can of H-E-B Original Cola which shows the logo cutting off part of Texas.

Far West Texas, including El Paso, is noticeably absent from the logo on the can.

KSAT reached out to H-E-B for comment and spokesperson Dya Campos said “it is an unintentional printing error on the small-sized can only.”

Another Reddit user pointed out that there are no H-E-B stores in El Paso saying “guess that explains why they don’t have any stores here.”

A search on the Texas grocer’s website reveals there are no H-E-B stores within 100 miles of El Paso.

Campos told KPRC in Houston that “the design on the can is adjusted to include the nutrition label ... and the design varies on the cans, bottles, and the 12-pack box and reflects the entire state in the total design package.”

