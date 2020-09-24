Recipe: Tomato, jalapeño and cheesy bread salad

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever tried cheesy bread salad?

H-E-B’s very own chef Scott Tompkins has just the recipe for you.

Ingredients

2 Pt Organic Angel Sweet Tomatoes, cut in half

2 large jalapeños, very thinly sliced into rounds, seeds removed if desired

1/4 cup(s) red onions, minced

4 cup(s) H‑E‑B Bakery Scratch Aged Cheddar Onion Bread, cubed into bite‑sized pieces

6 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided use

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

1/4 cup(s) fresh dill, leaves picked and loosely packed

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. In a bowl, combine tomatoes, jalapeños and red onions. Add a generous pinch of salt and pepper (approximately 1/2 to 1 teaspoon each) and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, make croutons.

3. In another bowl, combine cubed bread, 3 tablespoons of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss to coat then spread out on a sheet pan.

4. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until bread is nicely browned and crisped. Set aside to cool completely.

5. Add croutons to salad. Salt will have drawn liquid from tomatoes making a natural dressing. Simply add vinegar, remaining olive oil and fresh dill. Toss well to coat.

6. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.

Get nutritional information from the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.

H-E-B is also celebrating the authentic flavors and recipes of Mexico and Tex Mex cuisine and invites you to explore delicioso in your cocina, through Sept. 24 at your neighborhood H‑E‑B store.