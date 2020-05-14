Recipe: Garlicky butternut squash and ground turkey

Published: May 14, 2020, 9:39 am Updated: May 14, 2020, 9:45 am

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

H-E-B butternut squash spirals

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 lb H-E-B all-natural ground turkey

3 garlic cloves

1 Tbsp H-E-B organics sage leaves

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Instructions:

1. Ground turkey in a hot pan then remove.

2. Add a little more olive oil to the pan and cook the garlic and sage.

3. Stir in chicken broth and reduce heat by half.

4. Add in the butternut squash spirals and return the turkey to the pan.

5. Cook just until the turkey is heated through and the spirals are tender.

5. Garnish with parmesan cheese and serve.

Get the recipe nutritional information and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!

