Recipe: Cucumber mint and lime mocktail margarita

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Cool down with a delicious mocktail margarita created by H-E-B’s very own chef, Charlotte Samuel.

H-E-B is celebrating the authentic flavors and recipes of Mexico and Tex Mex cuisine and invites you to explore delicioso in your cocina, through Sept. 24 at your neighborhood H‑E‑B store.

Ingredients

1/4 cup(s) turbinado sugar

1 1/3 cup(s) Mi Tienda Agua Fresca Pepino con Limon (Limeade Cucumber)

1 medium lime, juiced

2 mint sprigs, no black leaves

1/2 cup(s) lemon-lime soda

Instructions

1. Pour turbinado sugar onto a plate. Wet the edge of a margarita glass with water or a little aqua fresca, then dip in sugar until the edges are coated. Set aside briefly.

2. In a tall glass or cocktail shaker, add pepino con limon, lime juice and the mint sprig. Shake or stir mixture until well combined. Discard mint sprig and pour into prepared serving glass.

3. Top with lemon-lime soda and garnish with leaves from second mint sprig. Enjoy!

Get nutritional information from the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.