Recipe: Jalapeño dog with crispy BBQ onions

Ingredients

8 H‑E‑B Premium Jalapeño Smoked Sausage Links, plus more as needed.

1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Organics Garlic Sriracha BBQ Sauce, plus more as needed.

1 1/2 cup(s) fried crispy onions, plus more as needed.

8 bakery fresh hot dog buns, heated if desired, and more buns as needed.

Instructions

1. Preheat grill to 400ºF.

2. Grill sausages until nicely marked, then transfer to a plate to rest.

3. In a bowl, mix BBQ sauce with crispy onions and toss until coated.

4. To assemble dogs, place sausage in each hot dog bun, garnish with favorite condiments as desired and top with BBQ onions. Repeat with each hot dog.

Beer pairing

Pair this with a Betty! A German-style Kolsch Ale, H-E-B recommends.

It’s a light and bright San Antonio classic brewed in the traditional Kolsch style from Koln, Germany.

It’s easy drinking and perfect year-round, but especially with a Jalapeno Dog.

Recipe tips

The H-E-B Jalapeño sausage is made with select ingredients and locally crafted here in San Antonio. Use your favorite flavor of BBQ sauce, the H-E-B Specialty Series of BBQ sauce is available in Texas, Carolina, Memphis and Kentucky Bourbon style flavors. H-E-B-French fried onions are not just for green bean casserole! It’s crunchy and delicious that add fun texture.

