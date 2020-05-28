How to grill vegetables and fruits from Chef Scott

Published: May 28, 2020, 11:00 am

Grilled romaine:

Cut the romaine lettuce in half and spray it with cooking oil.

Place the romaine lettuce on the grill for 45 seconds to a minute.

Finish the romaine lettuce with fresh cherry tomatoes and jalapeno ranch with fresh parmesan.

Grilled fruit:

Place either pineapple or watermelon on the grill with lime honey syrup for a few minutes.

Be sure to use moderate heat. Fruits have natural sugars that can quickly burn.

