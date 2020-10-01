NASCAR heads to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas – NASCAR is heading to Austin at Circuit of the Americas for the first time ever.

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will take place May 21-23, 2021 and seat reservations are already open.

Officials released the 2021 cup series schedule Wednesday which includes three new tracks, six road courses and “a dirt-track race [is] on the calendar for the first time in more than 50 years."

Circuit of the Americas is a 3.426-mile road course that has previously hosted Formula 1 and IndyCar races.

Also joining the NASCAR cup schedule is Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“We developed the 2021 schedule with one primary goal: Continue to take steps to create the most dynamic schedule possible for our fans,” said NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell. “Extensive collaboration between NASCAR, the race tracks, race teams and our broadcast partners allowed NASCAR to create what promises to be an exciting 2021 schedule of races.”

Texas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time and is expected to take place June 13. This race has been hosted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway every year for the last 35 years with the exception of 1986 and 2020 when it was held at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway respectively.

Circuit of the Americas is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard in Austin.

“Fans who’ve been here before will witness stock car racing at its finest for the first time, and first-time visitors will be amazed at the views and friendly experience," said Circuit of the Americas CEO and chairman Bobby Epstein. "It will be our pleasure to write another chapter of motorsports history alongside Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR in 2021.”

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule from NASCAR officials is: