Fall festivities carry on at Traders Village

SAN ANTONIO – Although most events have been canceled due to the pandemic, fall festivities at Traders Village San Antonio are in full swing.

The 3rd Annual Corny Maze opened its doors Saturday morning to welcome families to explore three mazes, a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and a corn cannon launcher.

With Texas businesses opening back up and schools back in session, organizers of the event said they wanted to provide a sense of normalcy through fall traditions.

The Corny Maze will remain open until the end of November at Traders Village San Antonio.

“We created the maze primarily for families to come out, do something (fun) and create memories,” Brian Billeck, marketing manager of Traders Village San Antonio, said. “When you go to a traders village, you create memories by shopping, by riding all (of) the rides and the corn maze is the same thing.”

The three corn mazes vary in length and difficulty level, ranging from entry level to challenging.

“The middle (maze takes) probably about 30 minutes to an hour (to complete),” Billeck said. “The large one, maybe an hour and a half to two hours, just kind of depends on how good you are and really how lucky you are.”

The entry-level maze is designed for kids to explore and have fun.

“Mom and dads are always the one telling the kids where to go,” Billeck said. “At the little kids maze, we tell the parents (to) let the little kids decide where to go and let them lead. You can’t get lost.”

Billeck spent countless hours decorating barrels of hay, pumpkins for a round of tic tac toe or checkers and fall-themed targets for their newest attraction.

“It’s a corn cannon, but we shoot apples. We find the apples splatter better,” Billeck said.

Admission for anyone three years of age or older is $9.99. Taking aim at the Corn Cannon is a separate charge. Five apples will cost you $5 and $8 for 10 apples. There’s a $5 upgrade charge for those wanting to enjoy the games inside Traders Village.

The Corny Maze is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The outdoor event requires visitors to wear face coverings at all times.

To purchase tickets, click here.

