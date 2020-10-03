12 things to look forward to in San Antonio now that we’ve made it to October

SAN ANTONIO – Now that we’re past the first presidential debate in the year that feels like it won’t end - we have earned the right to celebrate making it to October.

2020 is not the kick-off to a new decade we were hoping for but thankfully there are some things to look forward to.

San Antonio residents, in particular, have several things to be happy about this fall.

Here’s a list of some of the things we are looking forward to: