20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio

As the cooler weather rolls in, it’s nice to head out

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Old Baldy at Garner State Park (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)
SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially fall and temperatures are (slowly) dropping, meaning it’s the time of year when it’s pleasant enough to head outdoors without immediately bursting into a sweat.

And with the majority of Texans stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, crisp and fresh air will give social distancers a nice respite from the confinements of their homes — as well as the ever-evolving news cycle of 2020.

We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San Antonio area that are perfect for a quick autumn outdoor getaway.

Overnight camping is now allowed at these parks as Texas Parks and Wildlife has since lifted restrictions on new reservations. Some capacity limits, however, are still in place.

Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.

  1. Government Canyon State Natural Area: San Antonio
  2. Garner State Park: Concan
  3. Hill Country State Natural Area: Bandera
  4. Guadalupe River State Park: Spring Branch
  5. Palmetto State Park: Palmetto
  6. Lost Maples State Natural Area: Vanderpool
  7. Lockhart State Park: Lockhart
  8. Bastrop State Park: Bastrop
  9. Lake Corpus Christi State Park: Mathis
  10. Choke Canyon State Park: Calliham
  11. Blanco State Park: Blanco
  12. McKinney Falls State Park: Austin
  13. Pedernales Falls State Park: Johnson City
  14. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Fredericksburg
  15. Inks Lake State Park: Burnet
  16. South Llano River State Park: Junction
  17. Colorado Bend State Park: Bend
  18. Mustang Island State Park: Corpus Christi
  19. Goose Island State Park: Rockport
  20. Goliad State Park & Historic Site: Goliad

