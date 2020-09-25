20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially fall and temperatures are (slowly) dropping, meaning it’s the time of year when it’s pleasant enough to head outdoors without immediately bursting into a sweat.

And with the majority of Texans stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, crisp and fresh air will give social distancers a nice respite from the confinements of their homes — as well as the ever-evolving news cycle of 2020.

We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San Antonio area that are perfect for a quick autumn outdoor getaway.

Overnight camping is now allowed at these parks as Texas Parks and Wildlife has since lifted restrictions on new reservations. Some capacity limits, however, are still in place.

Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.