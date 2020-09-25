20 state parks for fall camping within a day’s trip from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s officially fall and temperatures are (slowly) dropping, meaning it’s the time of year when it’s pleasant enough to head outdoors without immediately bursting into a sweat.
And with the majority of Texans stuck indoors during the coronavirus pandemic, crisp and fresh air will give social distancers a nice respite from the confinements of their homes — as well as the ever-evolving news cycle of 2020.
We’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San Antonio area that are perfect for a quick autumn outdoor getaway.
Overnight camping is now allowed at these parks as Texas Parks and Wildlife has since lifted restrictions on new reservations. Some capacity limits, however, are still in place.
Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.
- Government Canyon State Natural Area: San Antonio
- Garner State Park: Concan
- Hill Country State Natural Area: Bandera
- Guadalupe River State Park: Spring Branch
- Palmetto State Park: Palmetto
- Lost Maples State Natural Area: Vanderpool
- Lockhart State Park: Lockhart
- Bastrop State Park: Bastrop
- Lake Corpus Christi State Park: Mathis
- Choke Canyon State Park: Calliham
- Blanco State Park: Blanco
- McKinney Falls State Park: Austin
- Pedernales Falls State Park: Johnson City
- Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Fredericksburg
- Inks Lake State Park: Burnet
- South Llano River State Park: Junction
- Colorado Bend State Park: Bend
- Mustang Island State Park: Corpus Christi
- Goose Island State Park: Rockport
- Goliad State Park & Historic Site: Goliad