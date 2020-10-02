10 ways to celebrate Halloween in San Antonio while social distancing

SAN ANTONIO – This year Halloween is on a Saturday and there is going to be a rare blue moon - which unless you’re afraid of werewolves - is pretty awesome.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is making Halloween planning a little difficult for some people and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that trick-or-treating is considered “high risk.”

So how can you celebrate Halloween safely in the San Antonio area? Here are a few events and ideas we’ve come up with to help you plan a socially-distant holiday:

31 Nights of Halloween - All month

Freeform’s popular “31 Nights of Halloween” movie schedule features classics like “Hocus Pocus,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Addams Family." Halloween movies will play every day on the cable channel through Oct. 31.

Hallowfest - All month

This year’s Hallowfest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas is different from years past with no haunted houses but guests can still celebrate with Thrills by Day and Chills by Night. Hallowfest with run through Nov. 1, with a series of socially-distanced events in place.

Haunted Houses - All month

From hokey to haunted - several haunted houses are still open in the San Antonio and Austin areas.

Orchards - All month

Want to go picking for your own pumpkin? Orchards are a great way to practice social distancing while still enjoying the freedom of leaving your house.

Pumpkin Patches - All month

Pumpkin patches are starting to pop up all over. Some locations are already open for business and others won’t be available until closer to Halloween.

Schertz Spooky Social - All month

The city of Schertz is celebrating Halloween all month long with contests and activities for families. There’s a virtual pumpkin carving contest for youth and adults, a driveway chalk art contest, pumpkin patch photo locations throughout the city, a virtual costume contest and a “candy cruisin' treat trail” that will be available on Halloween night. The map of treat locations will be available on October 26 on the Schertz Parks & Recreation Facebook page.

SeaWorld Spooktacular - All month

A trick-or-treat trail isn’t the only thing you’ll find at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Spooktacular. Kids will also be able to celebrate with their friends from Sesame Street in the “It’s Halloween Time” show.

South Texas Maize - All month

This corn maze in Hondo is already open and offers a ton of activities for kids in addition to the 7-acre corn maze. Admission includes access to the 7-acre maze, hayride, MatterCorn Slide Mountain, Twin Cow Train, Cowboy Ken’s Kiddie Korral, Hay Bale Jump, Colin’s Cluckers and unlimited jumping on two Corn Pop-Poppers, according to Graff 7A Ranch’s website.

Traders Village - Weekends in October

Three corn mazes span across 10 acres with one maze designed specifically for tiny tots that is just under a half-mile long. There’s also a petting zoo and a pumpkin patch as well as a cannon where visitors can shoot apples at targets.

Zoo Boo - All month

This non-spooky celebration at San Antonio Zoo features trick-or-treat stations, pumpkin painting, dance parties, costume contests, and a hay maze. There will also be daily costume contests and Drive-Thru Zoo Boo will be available on select dates for families who want to trick-or-treat from their vehicle while safely socially distancing and seeing all the animals.