List: Haunted houses that are open in San Antonio and Austin

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wonder why haunted houses are so tall? It’s because they have hundreds of horror stories.

Ok, that was bad, but the good news is that while the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered some haunted houses, there are still several places open in San Antonio and Austin that are worth the visit.

So what’s open?

Austin Zombie Hunt is actually more of an interactive paintball experience than a traditional haunted house.

There’s a similar Zombie Safari hunt in Dallas that puts you in a bus armed with a paintball gun. It seems shooting zombies with paintballs is becoming a Texas pastime.

And if you’re reading this article wishing you could visit a place haunted with real ghosts - that’s where the Magnolia Hotel in Seguin comes in. (You can rent this place out on AirBnb by the way.)

The 169-year-old historic Magnolia Hotel is thought to be haunted and Ameila and JJ are two of the 13 ghosts said to still reside in the hotel. Owners Jim and Erin Ghedi have been working to restore the hotel to its former glory for several years. It’s even been featured on national cable and local TV shows like “The Daytripper,” “Texas Expedition,” “Ghost Adventures,” “Nick Groff Tour,” “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Caught on Camera,” “PBS Strange Town” and others.

