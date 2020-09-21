Things to do, see in San Antonio for a socially distanced Halloween

SAN ANTONIO – Screams, scares and costumes aren’t canceled for Halloween 2020. Many attractions around San Antonio are planning for scary business as usual — under social distancing guidelines, that is.

The San Antonio Zoo, Six Flag Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio are among the places offering a modified version of Halloween activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are a few places around the city that are planning to keep their gates open throughout the spooky season — visit if you dare.

13th Floor: The popular haunted attraction has decided to reopen for 2020 despite the pandemic.

Fans will notice a few changes this year, though. Capacity will be limited, people can only enter the house with the group they came with, PPE will be worn by employees and face coverings will be required.

The 13th Floor advises guests to purchase tickets online ahead of time, but admission may be purchased at the gate.

The attraction says it is expected to sell out due to limited capacity.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure San Antonio: The Alamo Plaza attraction that bills itself as “San Antonio’s longest-running haunted house” remains open year-round.

It is open every day, with the hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Rooftop Cinema Club at Six Flags Fiesta Texas: While more movies are expected to be added for October, the Rooftop Cinema Club is already getting into the Halloween spirit with classics like “Halloween,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

It has released its movie lineup through Oct. 4.

At the Rooftop Cinema Club, guests can purchase their tickets online, watch the movie from their own vehicles and bring their own food or drinks.

San Antonio Zoo: Zoo Boo! is on at the San Antonio Zoo until Oct. 31. A socially distant drive-thru version will be available every Friday through Oct. 30.

The Zoo Boo! includes trick-or-treat stations, pumpkin painting, dances, costume contests and a hay maze.

Costume masks are only allowed for children under 12 years old.

Zoo Boo! is included with admission into the San Antonio Zoo, but is free for annual pass holders and members.

New this year, the zoo will have the chupacabra exhibit to teach about the local folklore.

SeaWorld San Antonio: The Halloween Spooktacular will stay open on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 25 through Nov. 1.

It will include socially distanced trick-or-treat stations, a pumpkin patch picnic, family-friendly Halloween shows and a hay maze.

The Bier Fest, which includes 60 various brews for adults, has been extended to Nov. 1.

Reservations are required.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: Hallowfest — without indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows due to the virus — opened on Sept. 19.

It will remain open until Nov. 1, but fans will notice major changes from previous years.

The day will be divided into two themes: a family-friendly option with Thrills by Day, and a scarier version of the park with Chills by Night, which starts at 7 p.m.

The park introduced “Fear Acres” at Lone Star Lil’s Amphitheater, which features rustic barns and outbuilding. Soul Harvest will return in Texas State Square with a dilapidated farm setting, the Infestation scare zone will bring a sci-fi horror theme to Rockville, and Wicked Hollow will be placed in Spassburg.

Saturday evenings will include fireworks, flame effects and video effects for the Frightful Finale.

Hallowfest will run from noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. The park will be open from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, and 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Reservations are required.