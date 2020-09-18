Trick-or-Treat in September at annual San Antonio Zoo Boo, including drive-through option

SAN ANTONIO – The annual San Antonio Zoo Boo event is back and just in time for all things fall and Halloween.

The non-spooky celebration features trick-or-treat stations, pumpkin painting, dance parties, costume contests, and a hay maze, zoo officials said.

There will also be daily costume contests for Zoo Boo, which will be held daily starting Saturday, Sept. 19, and ending on Halloween. Please note that costume masks are only permitted for children under the age of 12.

Zoo Boo is included with standard zoo admission and is free for annual pass holders and zoo members.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought widespread closures in 2020 but it’s also forced innovation - like the drive-thru experience at the San Antonio Zoo.

Starting Sept. 18, the zoo is kicking off the Drive-Thru Zoo Boo, which will be running on select dates through Oct. 30. You can trick-or-treat from your vehicle while safely socially distancing and seeing all the animals.

Click here to see all the dates for the drive-thru Zoo Boo experience which runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

The grand opening for Zoo boo will feature a new exhibit.

“We’re excited to educate the public and our visitors about the elusive and legendary Chupacabra,” said San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow. “This new one of a kind habitat is sure to spark both the imagination of what wildlife exists that we haven’t yet discovered and the desire to conserve species, both known and unknown.”

The weekday schedule for Zoo Boo is Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ten trick-or-treating stations will be open from 3-4 p.m. and there will be a daily costume contest at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there will be 15 trick-or-treat stations from 6-7 p.m. with costume contests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday Zoo Boo hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 15 trick-or-treat stations open from 3-4 p.m. with a costume contest at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

