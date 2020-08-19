Hallowfest will return to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, but without haunted houses or indoor shows

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is still a go — for now — but it won’t look quite the same at Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

The amusement park has set the dates of Hallowfest for Sept. 19-Nov. 1, with a series of socially-distanced events in place.

But fans will notice a major change this year: no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows due to COVID-19.

Instead, many ghoulish activities will stay outdoors, including “intense scare zones,” the park says in a news release.

Thrills by Day is the family-friendly portion of the day and will have trick-or-treat candy at retail locations, photo opportunities, “Steampunkin” décor in Crackaxle Canyon and special Halloween-themed treats available for purchase.

Shows include “Wicked Mixx Vol. 1,” a show at Sundance Theater in Crackaxle Canyon, and “Terror at Teatro” at Teatro Fiesta.

Chills by Night — held on Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m. — is when things get macabre.

The park will introduce “Fear Acres” at Lone Star Lil’s Amphitheater, and will feature rustic barns and outbuildings.

Soul Harvest will return in Texas State Square with a dilapidated farm setting, the Infestation scare zone will bring a sci-fi horror theme to Rockville, and Wicked Hollow will be placed in Spassburg.

Saturday evenings will include fireworks, flame effects and video effects for the Frightful Finale.

Hallowfest will run from noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays. The park will be open from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, and 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, reservations will be required. All staff and guests 3 years and older are required to wear masks while in the park.

Scare actors will stay at least six feet away to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington will also hold a Hallowfest this year.