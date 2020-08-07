San Antonio Drive-In at Fiesta Texas adds more dates and movies to lineup

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s newest movie venue has added more movies to the lineup for The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas.

The drive-in, located just outside the front gates of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, is celebrating Halloween a little early with a full weekend scheduled with holiday classics like “Hocus Pocus,” “Beetlejuice,’ and “The Exorcist.”

The current lineup, provided by Rooftop Cinema Club, is as follows:

August 7 “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Friday”

August 8 “The Lion King (2019)” and “50 First Dates”

August 9 “Birds Of Prey” and “Joker”

August 10 “The Princess Bride” and “Queen and Slim”

August 11 “Trolls” (Community Screening) and “Grease”

August 12 “Booksmart” and “Ride Along”

August 13 “Mean Girls” and “Jurassic Park”

August 14 (Summerween Weekend) “Practical Magic” and “Halloween (1978)”

August 15 (Summerween Weekend) “Hocus Pocus” and “The Exorcist”

August 16 (Summerween Weekend) “Beetlejuice” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

August 17 “Spies in Disguise” and “Knocked Up”

August 18 “Toy Story” (Community Screening) and “Magic Mike”

August 19 “Grease” and " Girls Trip”

August 20 “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Conjuring”

August 21 “The Lion King (2019)” and “Friday”

August 22 “Jurassic Park” and ”Alien”

August 23 “The Sandlot” and “Speed”

August 24 “Frozen II” and “Mad Max: Fury Road”

August 25 “Matilda” (Community Screening) and “Bad Boys for Life (2020)”

August 26 “Legally Blonde” and “Fight Club”

August 27 “Space Jam” and “A Star is Born”

August 28 “Aladdin (2020)” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

August 29 *Special event for 8:30 p.m. screening “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

August 30 “Dirty Dancing” and “There’s Something About Mary”

August 31 “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Hope Floats”

September 1 “The Neverending Story” (Community Screening) and “Save the last Dance”

September 2 “The Sandlot” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”

September 3 “The Greatest Showman” and “Joker”

September 4 “The Goonies” and “Friday”

September 5 “Home Alone” and “Pulp Fiction”

September 6 “Jurassic Park” and “The Thing”

“The Drive-In at Fiesta Texas” is a contactless drive-in theater where guests can bring food themselves or order concessions like popcorn, candy and soda from Rooftop Cinema or other on-site food truck partners.

Ticket prices are $24 or $32 per vehicle depending on seating preference and parking spaces will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Retired and active military receive a 15% discounted ticket available online with a valid military I.D., shown upon entering the venue, officials said.

“Rooftop Cinema will host $5 ‘Community Screenings’ for those impacted by COVID-19 and also those in support of Black Lives Matter. 100% of the proceeds from the first film shown every Tuesday will be donated directly to the San Antonio Food Bank and to the Black Lives Matter organization,” according to cinema officials. Those screenings are notated in the list above.

All films notated with “Summerween Weekend” in the list above will include Trunk-or-Treat car decoration contests each with prizes for best car décor and costumes, according to Rooftop Cinema Officials.

Click here to view a parking map of the drive-in.

