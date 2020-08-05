Walmart bringing free drive-in movie tour to San Antonio in September

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart is getting into the drive-in movie game and has kicked off a national drive-in family movie tour.

The pop-up event will happen at 160 Walmart Supercenter locations across the country, including six movie nights in San Antonio in September. The movies will be shown in the parking lot of the stores.

San Antonio restaurant launches outdoor movie nights

The tickets to attend are free but must be requested online on Walmart’s website ahead of time. No tickets will be available at the site.

There are up to nine different family movies on the list to be screened like, “Wonder Woman”, “Space Jam”, “The Wizard of Oz” or “Ghostbusters.”

‘Floating Cinema’ coming to Austin with social distancing mini boats

The first movie date in San Antonio will be on Sept. 22.