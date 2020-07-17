‘Floating Cinema’ coming to Austin with social distancing in mini boats

AUSTIN – A new, social-distancing-friendly experience is coming to Austin that’s allowing people to watch a movie while floating in the water.

Floating Cinema will utilize 12 to 24 mini boats that can hold up to eight people per boat. It’s described as a perfect way to enjoy a movie in the water while safely distanced from others.

Floating Cinema will run for one week starting Sept. 23 and people must sign up on the event website for news about ticket sales.

According to the page, the movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale.

There will be free popcorn provided and other movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase before you set sail.