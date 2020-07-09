It’s Hot!! Enjoy some ice cream at one of these 15 spots in San Antonio

San Antonio – What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month than with some yummy ice cream.

Just make sure you eat it before it melts because it’s officially summer and it’s hot.

Here’s a list of places in San Antonio currently open and selling ice cream:

1. Helados Aranda: (two locations) 5723 N. Foster Rd. & 12728 Nacogdoches Rd.

2. Arctic Ape Wild Desserts: 5221 Walzem Rd.

3. Justin’s Ice Cream Co.: 245 E. Commerce St.

4. Brindles Awesome Ice Cream: 11255 Huebner Rd.

5. Freshest Ice Cream: 8053 Callaghan Rd.

6. Boozy’s Creamery & Craft: 711 S. Saint Mary’s St.

7. El Paraiso Ice Cream: 1934 Fredericksburg Rd.

8. South Alamode Panini & Gelato Co.: 1420 S. Alamo St.

9. 210 Ice Cream:(four locations) 7126 Bandera Rd., 6502 S. Flores, 747 Isom Rd., 5444 Evers Rd.

10. Kuma: (two locations) 3107 TPC Pkwy. & 6565 Babcock Rd.

11. Ice Ice Baby SA: 2113 Bandera Rd.

12. SA Pops: 3420 N. St. Mary’s

13. Baby Sharks Ice Cream: 6504 Bandera Rd.

14. Fahrenheit 32: 1546 Babcock Rd.

15. Congelato: 14743 Old Bandera Rd.

** A reminder to check with each location to see what their hours of operation are.