City of Rockport issues new order restricting vehicles into Rockport Beach

SAN ANTONIO – Rockport Beach is the latest to issue restrictions due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning July 19, no vehicles will be allowed into Rockport Beach Park, including the boat ramp.

The order was made by the city of Rockport.

Planning a trip? 12 states require Texans to quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns

All those wanting to go to the beach can park on the fair grounds located near the beach area.

Anyone who violates the order faces a Class C misdemeanor.

‘We need help’: Corpus Christi official asks tourists not to visit beaches amid COVID-19 surge

The order is in effect until Aug. 1.

Nueces County implemented a similar order on Wednesday that limits access and adds curfews at beaches in Port Aransas, Padre Island and Corpus Christi.