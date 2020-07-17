City of Rockport issues new order restricting vehicles into Rockport Beach

SAN ANTONIO – Rockport Beach is the latest to issue restrictions due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.
Beginning July 19, no vehicles will be allowed into Rockport Beach Park, including the boat ramp.
The order was made by the city of Rockport.
Planning a trip? 12 states require Texans to quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns
All those wanting to go to the beach can park on the fair grounds located near the beach area.
Anyone who violates the order faces a Class C misdemeanor.
‘We need help’: Corpus Christi official asks tourists not to visit beaches amid COVID-19 surge
The order is in effect until Aug. 1.
Nueces County implemented a similar order on Wednesday that limits access and adds curfews at beaches in Port Aransas, Padre Island and Corpus Christi.