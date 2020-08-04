San Antonio restaurant launches outdoor movie nights

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio restaurant Ida Claire is giving customers a new way to enjoy their meals.

Every Thursday in August and a couple of weeks in September you can enjoy an outdoor throwback movie on the restaurant’s patio.

Guests can enjoy the free movie while trying out some of the movie night bites and beverages that will be available.

The series starts Aug. 6 with the movie “Footloose”

Reservations are preferred and can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website.

Below is the schedule and what movie will be showing: