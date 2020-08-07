Big Bend National Park reopens to the public in a limited capacity

Brewster County, Texas – Big Bend National Park is reopening to the public, but it’s only at a limited capacity for day use only.

The park announced that all paved roads will be open except those in the Rio Grande Village, Castolon and the Santa Elena Canyon areas.

Campgrounds, campsites, the Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant, areas for river use, backcountry trails, the Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry and all unpaved roads except in Dug Out Wells will remain closed at this time.

Big Bend National Park announced a temporary closure back on July 1 after a positive case of COVID-19 in the park residential community.

The park is located in Brewster County, which falls under a mandatory mask order in public places along with group size restrictions.