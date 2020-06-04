9 swimming holes near San Antonio that have reopened amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Many outdoor activities have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic but several swimming holes near San Antonio have reopened.

The Hill Country is full of unexpected watering holes within driving distance of San Antonio that would be great for a daycation.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area and Blue Hole are both in Wimberley, about an hour’s drive from downtown San Antonio, and are open for swimming.

Jacob’s Well is located at 1699 Mt. Sharp Road. The well is an artesian spring, the largest continually flowing karst spring in the Texas Hill Country, according to Visitwimberley.com.

Swimming at Jacob’s Well is by reservation only, so be sure to call ahead to book times and ask about park rules.

Swimming hours at Blue Hole vary depending on the season so be sure to check online.

Krause Springs in Spicewood reopened May 21 and is approximately an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown San Antonio. Camping and swimming are allowed, but you will have to pay a fee to enter. Check the website for more information.

Krause Springs - Photo courtesy Josie Lugo

Schumacher Crossing is located between Ingram and Hunt along I-39 and is about an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown San Antonio. It’s a popular spot for swimming and gets crowded on the weekends. Schumacher Crossing is part of the Guadalupe River and is typically very clean because it’s not located near any major cities.

Driving directions to Schumacher Crossing from Fun4AlamoKids.com are as follows:

Location is one mile east of Hunt on TX 39, east of the river bridge. Drive west from Kerrville on TX 27 toward Ingram. At Ingram continue west on TX 39 toward Hunt. Four miles from Ingram the marker is located on the left, east of Schumacher Crossing.

Blanco State Park is a quick trip out of San Antonio, just an hour north of the city. Fishing and swimming are permitted but there are daily entrance fees for adults. You can rent tubes or bring them with you. Due to COVID-19 advance day pass and camping reservations are required. Reserve them online or by calling (512) 389-8900.

The Aquatic Complex at Landa Park in New Braunfels is the shortest drive from San Antonio at 40 minutes and is slated to open on June 10th. Only the spring-fed pool will be open and a maximum of 200 people will be let in at any given time.

Guadalupe River State Park is less than an hour from San Antonio. The park has swimming holes but it is also great for camping, fishing, hiking and more. Due to COVID-19 advance day pass and camping reservations are required. Reserve them online or by calling (512) 389-8900.

Take ultimate Texas waterfall road trip

McKinney Falls State Park is closer to Austin and filled with waterfalls, great swimming spots and places for camping. Due to COVID-19 advance day pass and camping reservations are required for this park as well. Make reservations online or call (512) 389-8900.

Barton Springs is a three-acre spring-fed pool in Austin. Admission fees differ depending on what day you visit and modified COVID-19 operations at the pool have limited operating days and hours. Reservations are required to enter and face masks are required when not swimming, according to AustinTexas.gov.

Respect Texas and its natural beauty by keeping your footprint to a minimum. Don’t leave trash or destroy the landscape while visiting any of these Hill Country hideaways.